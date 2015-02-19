The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 02

VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 HYUNDAI PRIVILEGE 17/02 19/02 CTRS-L&UL 2 AS CARINTHIA 18/02 20/02 CTRS-L&UL 3 JULIE DELMAS 18/02 19/02 CTRS-L&UL 4 HANJIN INDIGO 18/02 19/02 CTRS - L&UL 5 MAERSK EUPHRATES 18/02 19/02 CTRS - L&UL 6 ASAVARI 19/02 20/02 SM+BASE OIL-UL 7 EVERRICH 18/02 19/02 AMMONIA - UL 8 SOUTHERN IBIS 19/02 19/02 VAM - UL 9 BOONYA NAREE 16/02 19/02 CEMENT - UL 10 DUZGIT ENDEAVOUR 16/02 19/02 EDIBLE OIL - UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL BRAHAMAPUTRA 17/02 19/02 CTRS - L 2 TORM ASLAUG 17/02 18/02 NAPHTHA - L

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL