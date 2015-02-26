India Port Conditions:JNPT/Nhava Sheva - RTRS The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 17 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 09 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 CIMBRIA 25/02 26/02 CTRS - L&UL 2 CITY OF BEIJING 26/02 26/02 CTRS - L&UL 3 MAERSK KLAIPEDA 26/02 27/02 CTRS - L&UL 4 KMTC MUMBAI 25/02 26/02 CTRS - L&UL 5 NEDLLOYD HUDSON 25/02 26/02 CTRS - L&UL 6 SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRA 25/02 26/02 CRUDE OIL - L 7 WELBACK 23/02 26/02 EDIBLE OIL - UL 8 GINGA JAGUAR 25/02 --- BASE OIL - UL

Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 ZIM UKRAYINA 26/02 CTRS - L&UL 2 BENGAL ORCHID 22/02 MEG - UL 3 NORTH GLORY 26/02 A.ACID - UL 4 GINGA GAGUAR 25/02 TOL+ BASE OIL - UL 5 GAMBELLA 23/02 CTRS - L&UL 6 ASIA ASPARA 23/02 EDIBLE OIL - UL 7 LEOPARD SUN 23/02 AFS+NAP+HSD - UL 8 ASIA GLORY 25/02 EDIBLE OIL - UL 9 BERLIAN EKUATOR 25/02 LPG - UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL