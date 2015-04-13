The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time XXXXXday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 04 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- VESSEL NAME BERTHED ON CARGO EXPECTED COMPLETION VALERIE SCHULTE 11.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 13.04.2015 DUBAI EXPRESS 12.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 14.04.2015 ZIM INDIA 13.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 13.04.2015 MAERSK ATLANTA 12.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 13.04.2015 --- --- --- --- APL IOLITE 12.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 13.04.2015 G SYMPHONY 12.04.2015 LPG - UL 13.04.2015 CT DUBLIN 11.04.2015 EDIBLE OIL - UL 13.04.2015 ATHS EXCELSIOR 13.04.2015 BR BULK - UL 13.04.2015 Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- MID FALCON 08.04.2015 READY - BPCL B OIL + PHENOL - UL 13.04.2015 STENA WECO SPIRIT 11.04.2015 READY - BPCL EDIBLE OIL - UL 13.04.2015 SC HONGKONG 10.04.2015 READY - BPCL BASE OIL - UL 13.04.2015 MAERSK KOLKATA 13.04.2015 READY - APMT CTRS - L&UL 13.04.2015 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL