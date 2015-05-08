The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time XXXXXday. Summary Total vessels 18 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 09 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- VESSEL NAME BERTHED ON CARGO EXPECTED COMPLETION HYUNDAI PREMIUM 07.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 NORTHERN PRECISION 07.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 HS HAYDEN 08.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 08.05.2015 MAERSK KIMI 07.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 08.05.2015 -- -- -- -- AL SAFAT 08.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 08.05.2015 -- -- -- -- SWARNA SWARJYA 07.05.2015 HSD+MS -UL 10.05.2015 SUPER STAR 07.05.2015 EDIBLE OIL - UL 08.05.2015 -- -- -- -- ANGEL NO. 11 07.05.2015 EDIBLE OIL - UL 08.05.2015 SEABOXER III 07.05.2015 CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 -- -- -- -- Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- VESSEL NAME WAITING SINCE WHETHER VESSEL READY CARGO-L&UL EXPECTED BERTHING CIMBRIA 07.05.2015 READY - JNPCT CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 ZIM ISTANBUL 07.05.2015 READY - JNPCT CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 SCI CHENNAI 08.05.2015 READY - JNPCT CTRS - L&UL 09.05.2015 FREEDOM 08.05.2015 READY - DP WORLD CTRS - L&UL 08.05.2015 ADVANCE 05.05.2015 READY - BPCL LPG - UL 10.05.2015 LEOPARD SUN 06.05.2015 READY - BPCL NAPHTHA - L 10.05.2015 AS OLIVIA 06.05.2015 READY - BPCL A ACID - UL 08.05.2015 BBC STEINWALL 06.05.2015 READY - JNP SB BR BULK - UL 08.05.2015 BOONY NAREE 06.05.2015 READY - JNP SB CEMENT - UL 09.05.2015 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL