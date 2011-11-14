Nov 14 Port conditions ofKakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GCL MELODY SEATRANS MAP 12/11 12/11 18/11 nil 25,030 nil n.a. 2) MT JAG PRAKASH ATLANTIC GA CONDE 12/11 12/11 16/11 14,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV ZIEMIA CHELM nil MOP 12/11 12/11 17/11 nil 25,355 nil n.a. 4) MV ALICE SEATRANS FERTILIZER 12/11 12/11 18/11 nil 27,269 nil n.a. 5) MV VF GLORY JMB BALL CLAY 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 8,000 nil n.a. 6) MT ARMADA JAMES EDIBLE OIL 14/11 14/11 15/11 nil 5,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 10/11 --- 2) MV NIHAT SEATRANS UREA nil 29,940 nil 13/11 --- 3) MT PVT SEALION SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 4,000 nil nil 13/11 --- 4) MT BUM YOUNG SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV FARE EAST GAC CP COKE nil 17,045 nil 14/11 2) MT AS ORELIA RUCHI VEDANTAEDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 14/11

VEDANTA ALU CP COKE nil 14,990 nil 14/11 3) MV EMMA BULKER SEATRANS UREA nil 26,250 nil 17/11 4) MV ADVANCE PESCA ORISSA STEV GB 10,500 nil nil 20/11 5) MV TAN BIH JMB BENTONITE 5,900 nil nil 22/11 6) MT STOLT MARK JMB CIL nil 18,900 nil 23/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL