Dec 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP 30/11 30/11 10/12 nil 30,000 nil n.a. 2) MV ELLIVITA ESDI COAL 03/12 03/12 08/12 nil 67,517 nil n.a. 3) MT NISYROS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA 06/12 06/12 08/12 nil 13,000 nil n.a. 4) MT UMGENI JMB EDIBLE OIL 06/12 06/12 08/12 nil 7,500 nil n.a. 5) MV PRETTY LADY JMB MOP 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 17,025 nil n.a. 6) MV SPAR TAURUS BOTHRA COAL 07/12 07/12 11/12 nil 5,232 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SANTO SUCCESS SEATRANS FERTILIZER nil 29,911 nil 02/12 --- 2) MV STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOULENE nil 1,000 nil 07/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 06/12 2) MT OZAY 5 ATLANTIC BIO DIESEL 3,500 nil nil 08/12 3) MV TAY SHIPPING FELDSPAR nil 11,000 nil 08/12 4) MT GOLDEN GATE JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 06/12 5) MV BELLA L SEATRANS ROCK PHOS nil 18,900 nil 07/12 6) MV GREAT BLOSSOM ORISSA GB 12,000 nil nil 08/12 7) MT EASTERN HON GAC BASE OIL nil 1,150 nil 10/12 8) MV SURPLUS SAI SHPNG WOOD PULP nil 6,412 nil 11/12 BENTONITE nil 6,500 nil ----- 9) MV NAVADHENU PUYAST UREA nil 47,636 nil 12/12 10) MT TITAN PEACE JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 09/12 11) MT SIVA JMB MOLASSES nil 15,000 nil 15/12 12) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 19/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL