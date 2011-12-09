Dec 09Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP 30/11 30/11 10/12 nil 30,000 nil n.a.
2) MV PRETTY LADY JMB MOP 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 17,025 nil n.a.
3) MV SPAR TAURUS BOTHRA COAL 07/12 07/12 11/12 nil 5,232 nil n.a.
4) MV TAY SHIPPING FELDSPAR 09/12 09/12 12/12 nil 11,000 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV SANTO SUCCESS SEATRANS FERTILIZER nil 29,911 nil 02/12 ---
2) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 08/12 ---
3) MT OZAY 5 ATLANTIC BIO DIESEL 3,500 nil nil 08/12 ---
4) MV BELLA L SEATRANS ROCK PHOS nil 18,900 nil 09/12 ---
5) MV GLARING VIKING G BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT GOLDEN GATE JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 06/12
2) MV SEA CORAL PUYAST G BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 10/12
3) MT EASTERN HON GAC BASE OIL nil 1,150 nil 10/12
4) MV SARWAR ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 11,800 nil 11/12
5) MV SURPLUS SAI SHPNG WOOD PULP nil 6,412 nil 11/12
BENTONITE nil 6,500 nil 11/12
6) MV HANARO IMPERIAL BENTONITE 20,000 nil nil 12/12
7) MT UBT J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 12/12
8) MV NAVADHENU PUYAST UREA nil 47,636 nil 12/12
9) MT TITAN PEACE JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 09/12
10) MV U SEA BOTHRA MOP nil 39,978 nil 13/12
11) MT SIVA JMB MOLASSES nil 15,000 nil 15/12
12) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 19/12
13) MV GREAT BLOSSOM ORISSA GB 12,000 nil nil 08/12
14) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 19/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL