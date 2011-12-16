Dec 16Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP 10/12 10/12 17/12 nil 35,000 nil n.a. FERTLIZER DAP 10/12 10/12 17/12 nil 16,500 nil n.a. 2) MV SANTO SEATRANS NP ----- 11/12 17/12 nil 29,911 nil n.a. 3) MV HANARO MELO TAIKO BENTONITE 13/12 13/12 17/12 20,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV U SEA COLON BOTHRA MOP 13/12 13/12 17/12 nil 39,978 nil n.a. 5) MV SARWAR ESSKAY ROCK PHOS 14/12 14/12 17/12 nil 11,800 nil n.a. 6) MT UBT OCEAN J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 14/12 14/12 17/12 nil 8,500 nil n.a. 7) MT GLOBAL PEAC SEAPOR EDIBLE OIL 15/12 15/12 20/12 nil 18,300 nil n.a. 8) MV GREAT FREE ORISSA STEVE G BLOCKS 15/12 15/12 19/12 12,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYAST Urea nil 47,636 nil 13/12 --- 2) MT TITAN JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 13/12 --- 3) MT GOLDEN J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 15/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV PORT MORES B.M.S. COAL 51,000 nil nil 16/12 2) MT SIVA GHENT JMB MOLASSES 12,500 nil nil 18/12 3) MV EMERALD G FAITH COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/12 4) MT GASCHEM HAM JMB AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 19/12 5) MV TAIKLI PUYAST G BLOCKS 12,000 nil nil 19/12 6) MV SURPLUS SAI SHPNG WOOD PULP nil 6,412 nil 20/12 TAIKO BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 20/12 7) MV SEA LAVEN INTEROCEAN DAP nil 48,300 nil 23/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL