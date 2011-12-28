Dec 28- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT GOLDEN GATE J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 24/12 24/12 29/12 nil 9,000 nil n.a. 2) MV SEA LAVENDER INTEROCEAN DAP 25/12 25/12 01/01 nil 48,300 nil n.a. 3) MV HOANG SON ESSKAY ROCK PHOS 25/12 25/12 26/12 nil 25,000 nil n.a. 4) MT SIVA GHENT JMB MOLASSES 25/12 25/12 30/12 12,500 nil nil n.a. 5) MT BOW CEDAR ESSKAY PHOS ACID 26/12 26/12 28/12 nil 35,612 nil n.a. 6) MV EMERALD GFAITH COAL 25/12 25/12 29/12 nil 40,404 nil n.a. 7) MV TAIKILI PUYAST G BLOCKS 27/12 27/12 28/12 6,200 nil nil n.a. 8) MT FENG HAI J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 27/12 27/12 29/12 nil 7,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV J KING JMB G BLOCKS 7,250 nil nil 26/12 --- 2) MT FEN HAI IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 2,468 nil 26/12 --- 3) MT TIGRIS ATLANTIC EDIBLE nil 8,000 nil 27/12 --- 4) MT BUNGA JMB PHOS ACID nil 6,007 nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ERIN SCHUL INTEROCEAN EDIBLE nil 5,000 nil 29/12 2) MV EMANET INTEROCEAN MOP nil 27,499 nil 30/12 3) MT BOW VICT ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 13,332 nil 30/12 4) MT GREEN PAR JMB PHOS ACID nil 6,000 nil 01/01 5) MT STOLT JMB SULPH ACID nil 2,500 nil 05/01 6) MV BEL BOTHRA MOP nil 54,571 nil 05/01 7) MV DIAMOND STAR BOTHRA COAL nil 54,309 nil 30/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL