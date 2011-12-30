Dec 30- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT GOLDEN GATE J MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 24/12 24/12 30/12 nil 9,000 nil n.a.
2) MV SEA LAVENDER INTEROCEAN DAP 25/12 25/12 02/01 nil 48,300 nil n.a.
3) MT SIVA GHENT JMB MOLASSES 25/12 25/12 30/12 12,500 nil nil n.a.
4) MT FENG HAI IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil 2,468 nil n.a.
5) MV J KING JMB GB 30/12 30/12 01/01 7,250 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT ERIN SCHUL INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 29/12 ---
2) MT TIGRIS ATLANTIC EDIBLE nil 8,000 nil 27/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT ERIN SCHUL INTEROCEAN EDIBLE nil 5,000 nil 29/12
2) MV EMANET INTEROCEAN MOP nil 27,499 nil 30/12
3) MT BOW VICT ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 13,332 nil 30/12
4) MT GREEN PAR JMB PHOS ACID nil 6,000 nil 01/01
5) MT STOLT JMB SULPH ACID nil 2,500 nil 05/01
6) MV BEL BOTHRA MOP nil 54,571 nil 05/01
7) MV DIAMOND STAR BOTHRA COAL nil 54,309 nil 31/12
8) MT GLENDEN ATLANTIC PHOS ACID nil 5,600 nil 31/12
9) MT YONG TONG SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 3,785 nil 02/01
10) MT FLORES PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 10,710 nil 02/01
11) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 2,700 nil 05/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL