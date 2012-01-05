Jan 05- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 13
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDIBLE 02/01 02/01 09/01 nil 27,000 nil n.a.
2) MV NEO INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 02/01 02/01 09/01 nil 52,500 nil n.a.
3) MT STOLT JMB SULPH ACID 05/01 05/01 05/01 nil 2,500 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT YONG TONG SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 3,785 nil 02/01 ---
2) MT FLORES PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 10,710 nil 03/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BEL BOTHRA MOP nil 54,571 nil 06/01
2) MT SICHEM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 05/01
SEAPORT METHYLENE nil 1,485 nil 05/01
3) MT NILUFER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 06/01
4) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 07/01
5) MT GAZ SERENITY WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 07/01
6) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 09/01
7) MT GENNARO GAC PHOS ACID nil 1,176 nil 10/01
8) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST FERTILIZER nil 40,941 nil 11/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL