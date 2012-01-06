Jan 06- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SICHEM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 06/01 06/01 06/01 nil 6,000 nil n.a. SEAPORT METHYLENE 06/01 06/01 06/01 nil 1,485 nil n.a. 2) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDIBLE 02/01 02/01 09/01 nil 27,000 nil n.a. 3) MV NEO INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 02/01 02/01 09/01 nil 52,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT YONG TONG SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 3,785 nil 02/01 --- 2) MT FLORES PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE nil 10,710 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BEL BOTHRA MOP nil 54,571 nil 06/01 2) MV DESERT PEACE BOTHRA COAL nil 48,944 nil 10/01 3) MT STAR NEPTUN INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER nil 65,320 nil 14/01 4) MT GINGA CHEETAH JMB PHOS ACID nil 11,761 nil 17/01 5) MT NILUFER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 06/01 6) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 07/01 7) MT GAZ SERENITY WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 07/01 8) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 09/01 9) MT GENNARO GAC PHOS ACID nil 1,176 nil 10/01 10) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST FERTILIZER nil 40,941 nil 11/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL