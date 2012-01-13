Jan 13- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT VISHVA PRERNA BOTHRA COAL 09/01 09/01 14/01 nil 55,200 nil n.a. 2) MV DESERT PEACE BOTHRA COAL 10/01 10/01 15/01 nil 48,944 nil n.a. 3) MV IPANEMA BOTHRA MILL SCALE 11/01 11/01 13/01 27,500 nil nil n.a. 4) MV XIANG FU VIKING GB 11/01 11/01 15/01 19,350 nil nil n.a. 5) MV REINA ROS PUYVAST GB 12/01 12/01 15/01 10,500 nil nil n.a. 6) MT NILUFER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 12/01 12/01 13/01 nil 5,500 nil n.a. 7) MT SABRIMALA KPVS PHOS ACID 13/01 13/01 14/01 nil 15,690 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 07/01 --- 2) MT FLORES PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 10,710 nil 09/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT FENG HAI 22 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 16/01 2) MT BRCHALI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 16/01 3) MT SPAR NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER nil 65,287 nil 14/01 4) MT GAS COLUMBIA WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 4,447 nil 15/01 5) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,410 nil 16/01 SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 16/01 6) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 1,600 nil 16/01 7) MT FENG HAI ACT EDIBLE OIL nil 1,502 nil 16/01 8) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 17/01 9) MT GINGA CHEETAH JMB PHOS ACID nil 11,761 nil 17/01 10) MT GINGA BOBCAT GAC BASE OIL nil 1,797 nil 18/01 11) MV KARIIMU SEATRANS COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/01 12) MV AN YUE VIKING GB 14,000 nil nil 18/01 13) MT RUN ZE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE nil 1,009 nil 18/01 SRI SRINIVAS AHEXANE nil 879 nil 18/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL