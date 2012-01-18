Jan 18- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV NAVADHENU SUN PUYVAST FERTILIZER 13/01 13/01 21/01 nil 40,941 nil n.a.
2) MT SPAR NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 14/01 14/01 22/01 nil 65,287 nil n.a.
3) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 6,410 nil n.a.
SAI BENTONITE 17/01 17/01 21/01 6,500 nil nil n.a.
4) MT FENG HAI 13 JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL 17/01 17/01 19/01 nil 7,500 nil n.a.
5) MT GINGA CHEETAH JMB PHOS ACID 17/01 17/01 18/01 nil 11,761 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT GINGA BOBCAT GAC BASE OIL nil 1,797 nil 17/01 ---
2) MT RUN ZE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE nil 1,009 nil 18/01 ---
SRI SRINIVAS AHEXANE nil 879 nil 18/01 ---
3) MV KARIIMU SEATRANS COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT FENG HAI 22 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 18/01
2) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 21/01
3) MV KARTERIA GLORY FAITH COAL nil 47,000 nil 19/01
4) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 8,000 nil nil 21/01
5) MV ALMASI BOTHRA MOP nil 39,453 nil 18/01
6) MV AN YUE VIKING GB 14,000 nil nil 18/01
7) MT DL ACE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE nil 2,010 nil 19/01
8) MV KING FELIPE INTEROCEAN UREA nil 47,399 nil 19/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL