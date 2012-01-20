Jan 20- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SPAR NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 14/01 14/01 22/01 nil 65,287 nil n.a. 2) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 6,410 nil n.a. SAI BENTONITE 17/01 17/01 21/01 6,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV ALMASI BOTHRA MOP 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 39,453 nil n.a. 4) MV NAVADHENU SUN PUYVAST FERTILIZER 13/01 13/01 21/01 nil 40,941 nil n.a. 5) MT RUN ZE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 1,009 nil n.a. SRI SRINIVAS AHEXANE 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 879 nil n.a. 6) MV KARIIMU SEATRANS COAL 19/01 19/01 24/01 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 7) MT FENG HAI 22 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil 5,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT DL ACE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE nil 1,010 nil 19/01 --- SRI SRINIVAS METHYLENE nil 1,000 nil 19/01 --- 2) MV KING FELIPE INTEROCEAN UREA nil 47,399 nil 19/01 --- 3) MV KARTERIA GLORY FAITH COAL nil 46,180 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 21/01 2) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 8,000 nil nil 23/01 3) MV AN YUE VIKING GB 14,000 nil nil 20/01 4) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 6,827 nil 24/01 5) MV PATANA MI PUYVAST GB 6,000 nil nil 21/01 6) MT SHUSHA INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 24/01 7) MT LOK PRATAP KPVS UREA nil 23,425 nil 24/01 8) MV MISS SIMONA INTEROCEAN DAP nil 31,989 nil 29/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL