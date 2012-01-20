India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 20- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SPAR NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 14/01 14/01 22/01 nil 65,287 nil n.a. 2) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 17/01 17/01 21/01 nil 6,410 nil n.a. SAI BENTONITE 17/01 17/01 21/01 6,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV ALMASI BOTHRA MOP 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 39,453 nil n.a. 4) MV NAVADHENU SUN PUYVAST FERTILIZER 13/01 13/01 21/01 nil 40,941 nil n.a. 5) MT RUN ZE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 1,009 nil n.a. SRI SRINIVAS AHEXANE 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 879 nil n.a. 6) MV KARIIMU SEATRANS COAL 19/01 19/01 24/01 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 7) MT FENG HAI 22 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil 5,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT DL ACE SRI SRINIVAS ACETONE nil 1,010 nil 19/01 --- SRI SRINIVAS METHYLENE nil 1,000 nil 19/01 --- 2) MV KING FELIPE INTEROCEAN UREA nil 47,399 nil 19/01 --- 3) MV KARTERIA GLORY FAITH COAL nil 46,180 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 21/01 2) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 8,000 nil nil 23/01 3) MV AN YUE VIKING GB 14,000 nil nil 20/01 4) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 6,827 nil 24/01 5) MV PATANA MI PUYVAST GB 6,000 nil nil 21/01 6) MT SHUSHA INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 24/01 7) MT LOK PRATAP KPVS UREA nil 23,425 nil 24/01 8) MV MISS SIMONA INTEROCEAN DAP nil 31,989 nil 29/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: