Mar 20- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN E. OIL 10/03 10/03 25/03 nil 3,913 nil n.a.
2) MT SP AMSTERDAM INTEROCEAN E. OIL 17/03 17/03 20/03 nil 8,010 nil n.a.
3) MV INLACO ACCORD SRI SRINIVASABENTONITE 18/03 18/03 23/03 23,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MV HONOR P VIKING SHG G BLOCKS 18/03 18/03 21/03 11,300 nil nil n.a.
5) MT INTREPID INTEROCEAN E. OIL 19/03 19/03 21/03 nil 6,000 nil n.a.
6) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB PHOS. ACID 20/03 20/03 21/03 nil 14,009 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT AU ARIES JAMES E. OIL nil 8,000 nil 16/03 ---
2) MT UBT FORD JAMES MAC E. OIL nil 8,500 nil 20/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV WRESTLER PUYVAST G BLOCKS 28,000 nil nil 20/03
2) MT TAN BINH 32 SAI SHG BENTONITE 5,900 nil nil 21/03
3) MVJ REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 22/03
SAI SHG BENTONITE nil 9,300 nil 22/03
4) MV HAN HE JMB G BLOCKS 4,000 nil nil 24/03
5) MT YUE YOU 901 SEAPORT E. OIL nil 4,260 nil 24/03
6) MT ALMARONA GAC SHG AMMONIA nil 5,350 nil 25/03
7) MT FREE KNIGHT ORISSA G BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 27/03
8) MV SKY HIGH SW PUYVAST G BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 28/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL