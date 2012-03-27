Mar 27- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN E. OIL 10/03 10/03 25/03 nil 3,913 nil n.a. 2) MV INLACO ACCORD SRI SRINIVASABENTONITE 18/03 18/03 22/03 23,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MT AU ARIES JAMES E. OIL 20/03 20/03 23/03 nil 8,000 nil n.a. 4) MV WRESTLER PUYVAST G BLOCKS 21/03 21/03 28/03 28,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MT UBT FORD JAMES MAC E. OIL 22/03 22/03 23/03 nil 8,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil --- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV JAG RAHUL GLORY FAITH COAL nil 44,000 nil 23/03 2) MV J REAL SAI SHG BENTONITE 9,300 nil nil 24/03 3) MV HAN HE JMB G BLOCKS 3,653 nil nil 25/03 4) MT ALMARONA GAC SHG AMMONIA nil 5,350 nil 25/03 5) MT PALMA AGRI SATUSEAPORT E. OIL nil 6,500 nil 25/03 6) MV KAITY MATRIX SHG COAL nil 49,956 nil 25/03 7) MT ALMAJEDAH GAC SHG AMMONIA nil 7,850 nil 26/03 8) MT FREE KNIGHT ORISSA GR BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 27/03 9) MV SKY HIGH SW PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 28/03 10) MT STOLT PONDO JMB PHOS ACID nil 18,500 nil 01/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL