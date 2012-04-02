Apr 02- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN E. OIL 10/03 10/03 02/04 nil 3,913 nil n.a. 2) MT STOLT PONDO JMB PHOS ACID 02/04 02/04 03/04 nil 18,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TORM ORIENT BOTHRA COAL nil 67,554 nil 02/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT THERESA GALAXY SEAPORT E. OIL nil 5,960 nil 03/04 2) MV KAPTAN ARIF JMB MOP nil 31,550 nil 05/04 3) MV XIANG RONG MEN VIKING GR BLOCKS 19,450 nil nil 05/04 4) MV SKY HIGH PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 05/04 5) MV JOYFUL FORTUNE JMB GR BLOCKS 7,640 nil nil 05/04 6) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GR BLOCKS 20,000 nil nil 05/04 7) MT THERESA AQUA MMTC E. OIL nil 12,000 nil 05/04 8) MT GOLDEN GATE RUCHI E. OIL nil 8,500 nil 06/04 9) MT SUNNY DREAM BAKER HUGHES BASE OIL nil 1,000 nil 06/04 BAKER HUGHES TOLUENE nil 1,500 nil 06/04 10) MV ANNA ELISABETH TATA DAP nil 54,180 nil 09/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL