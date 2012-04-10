Apr 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN E. OIL 10/02 10/02 20/04 nil nil 3,913 n.a. 2) MV XIANG RONG MEN VIKING GR BLOCKS 06/04 06/04 10/04 nil 19,450 nil n.a. 3) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GR BLOCKS 06/04 06/04 10/04 nil 20,000 nil n.a. 4) MV ANNA ELISABETH TATA DAP 10/04 10/04 17/04 nil 54,180 nil n.a. 5) MV KAPTAN ARIF JMB MOP 07/04 07/04 12/04 nil nil 31,550 n.a. 6) MT LEO STAR SEAPORT E. OIL 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil nil 8,000 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT THERESA AQUA SEAPORT E. OIL nil 12,000 nil 06/04 --- 2) MT LIQUID PLATINUMINTEROCEAN E. OIL nil 5,100 nil 07/04 --- 3) MT GAS COLUMBIA WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 9,000 nil 07/04 --- 4) MT SUNNY DREAM DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 1,000 nil 08/04 --- DEBLINES TOLUNE nil 1,500 nil 08/04 --- 5) MT GINGA JAGUAR GAC SHG BASE OIL nil 2,000 nil 08/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CAPE DENISON PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 28,000 nil nil 12/04 2) MT BORCHALI INTEROCEAN E. OIL nil 6,000 nil 10/04 3) MV SPAR TAURUS MATRIX COAL nil 53,275 nil 11/04 4) MT DL ASTER SEAPORT E. OIL nil 7,800 nil 12/04 5) MT UBT OCEAN JAMES MAVKINTE. OIL nil 8,500 nil 12/04 6) MV SUNBAY BOTHRA COAL nil 20,000 nil 11/04 7) MV OSLO BULKS SAI BENTONITE 7,600 nil nil 12/04 8) MT GLOBAL EOS SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 11,000 nil 15/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL