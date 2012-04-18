Apr 18Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 12 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN E. OIL 10/02 10/02 20/04 nil 3,913 nil n.a. 2) MT BORCHALI INTEROCEAN E. OIL 17/04 17/04 18/04 nil 6,000 nil n.a. 3) MV CAPE DENISON PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 13/04 13/04 19/04 28,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GLOBAL EOS SEAPORT E. OIL nil 11,000 nil 15/04 --- 2) MT AMY INTEROCEAN E. OIL nil 5,014 nil 17/04 --- 3) MT ERIN SCHULTE INTEROCEAN E. OIL nil 5,000 nil 18/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ANGEL NO1 SEAPORT E. OIL nil 2,000 nil 22/04 2) MV OCEAN FEL ORISSA STEVE GR BLOCKS 9,300 nil nil 19/04 3) MV JUTHA DHAM SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP nil 7,500 nil 20/04 SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 8,000 nil nil 20/04 4) MV RUILEE GLORY6 FAI COAL nil 45,000 nil 20/04 5) MT AN ANGEL SEAPORT E. OIL nil 2,000 nil 22/04 6) MV AN SHUN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 14,000 nil nil 26/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL