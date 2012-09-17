Sep 17- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V. NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 06/09 06/09 24/09 nil 42,153 nil 2) M.V.BAYTUR INTEROCE UREA 11/09 11/09 27/09 nil 49,000 nil .) M.V.COREOCEAN INTEROCE DAP 12/09 12/09 18/09 nil 27,004 nil 3) M.V.OCEANIC VIKING GRANITE 12/09 12/09 17/09 10,800 373 nil 4) M.V.CIELO BOTHRA COAL 13/09 13/09 17/09 nil 66,797 nil 5) M.V.VISHVA J.M.BAXI MOP 15/09 15/09 19/09 nil 11,200 nil 6) M.V.XIN ORISSTA GRANITE 16/09 16/09 21/09 19,300 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.T.PLAINSAILING J.M.BAXI CNTR nil nil 7592/8799 18/09 2) M.T.EAGLE MURUT ORISSTA DIESEL nil 6,000 nil 19/09 3) M.T.ARGENT GERBERAJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 8,360 nil 19/09 4) M.T.ARTISTRY JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,120 nil 19/09 5) M.T.PALCHEM 1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 20/09 6) M.T JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 22/09 7) M.V.PONTONOSTOS SEATRANS ROCK nil 22,000 nil 23/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL