Oct 01- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA 27/09 27/09 06/10 nil 38,470 nil n.a. 2) MV AN ZE JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/09 27/09 03/10 12,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV KUMANO LILY IMPERIAL ALUMINA 28/09 28/09 07/10 nil 31,100 nil n.a. 4) MVJ REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP 29/09 29/09 03/10 nil 9,200 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SEA CORAL PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 29/09 --- 2) MV BIRCH 2 ORISSA GR BLOCKS 19,500 nil nil 30/09 --- 3) MV CHENNAI PERUMAIAP GENCO COAL nil 37,267 nil 30/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ALLCARGO SYNERGY PIPES nil 7,147 nil 01/10 2) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,349 nil 01/10 3) MT LIQUID VELVET SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 02/10 4) MV LORD CURZON SRI ALUMINA nil 26,250 nil 02/10 5) MV GOLDEN ENDURAN JMB FELDSPAR 5,500 nil nil 02/10 6) MV FU XIN SHAN SRI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 03/10 7) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 04/10 8) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 966 nil 06/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL