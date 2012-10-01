Oct 01- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 15
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA 27/09 27/09 06/10 nil 38,470 nil n.a.
2) MV AN ZE JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/09 27/09 03/10 12,000 nil nil n.a.
3) MV KUMANO LILY IMPERIAL ALUMINA 28/09 28/09 07/10 nil 31,100 nil n.a.
4) MVJ REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP 29/09 29/09 03/10 nil 9,200 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV SEA CORAL PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 13,000 nil nil 29/09 ---
2) MV BIRCH 2 ORISSA GR BLOCKS 19,500 nil nil 30/09 ---
3) MV CHENNAI PERUMAIAP GENCO COAL nil 37,267 nil 30/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ALLCARGO SYNERGY PIPES nil 7,147 nil 01/10
2) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,349 nil 01/10
3) MT LIQUID VELVET SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 02/10
4) MV LORD CURZON SRI ALUMINA nil 26,250 nil 02/10
5) MV GOLDEN ENDURAN JMB FELDSPAR 5,500 nil nil 02/10
6) MV FU XIN SHAN SRI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 03/10
7) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 04/10
8) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 966 nil 06/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL