Oct 05- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA 29/09 29/09 07/10 nil 38,470 nil n.a.
2) MV KUMANO LILY IMPERIAL ALUMINA 28/09 28/09 07/10 nil 31,100 nil n.a.
3) MV BIRCH 2 ORISSA GR BLOCK 01/10 01/10 04/10 19,500 nil nil n.a.
4) MV SEA CORAL PUYVAST GR BLOCK 01/10 01/10 05/10 13,000 nil nil n.a.
5) MV ALLCARGO PUNJLLOYD PIPES 01/10 01/10 05/10 nil 7,147 nil n.a.
6) MT EMMA VICTORY RUCHI EDIBLE OIL 04/10 04/10 05/10 nil 4,000 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV GOLDEN ENDUR JMB FELDSPAR 5,500 nil nil 02/10 ---
2) MT CLIPPER KAREN GPR &CO EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 04/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT FLORES PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 9,050 nil 05/10
2) MT UNIQUE HARMONY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 11,500 nil 06/10
3) MT DONG A CALYPSO JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 12,000 nil 06/10
4) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 06/10
5) MV DREAM OCEAN MATRIX FELDSPAR 7,000 nil nil 07/10
6) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 966 nil 07/10
7) MV PINE LEADER AS SHIPPING GR BLOCKS 13,500 nil nil 07/10
8) MV CHENNAI PERUMAIGLORY FAITH COAL nil 37,000 nil 07/10
9) MT AY TAURUS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 08/10
10) MV GEORGIANA ESDI COAL nil 51,400 nil 09/10
11) MV FU XIN SHAN SRI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 09/10
12) MT STOLT SAKURA JMB SUL.ACID nil 11,684 nil 09/10
13) MV RAIN BOW JYOTHI UREA nil 11,000 nil 10/10
14) MV AMITY JMB MOP nil 10,980 nil 11/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL