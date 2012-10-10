Oct 10- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHENNAI PERUMAIAP GENCO COAL 08/10 08/10 10/10 nil 37,000 nil n.a. 2) MT UNIQUE HARMONY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 08/10 08/10 10/10 nil 7,200 nil n.a. 3) MV GREAT HAPPY BOTHRA DAP 10/10 10/10 16/10 nil 44,006 nil n.a. 4) MV GEORGIANA ESDI COAL 10/10 10/10 13/10 nil 51,400 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT DONG-A-CALYPSO JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 12,000 nil 06/10 --- 2) MT FURUHOLMEN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,800 nil 09/10 --- 3) MV PRINCE HENRY SRIVALLI GR BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 09/10 --- 4) MT TITAN VISION SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,295 nil 09/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV RAINBOW JYOTHI UREA nil 10,000 nil 10/10 2) MT GASCHEM HAMBURGJMB AMMONIA nil 6,500 nil 10/10 3) MV AMITY JMB MOP nil 10,980 nil 10/10 4) MT STOLT SAKURA JMB SULP ACID nil 11,684 nil 10/10 5) MT AU TAURUS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 11/10 6) MV FREE NEPTUNE ORISSA GR BLOCKS 30,000 nil nil 11/10 7) MV AETOLIA GLORY COAL nil 55,000 nil 11/10 8) MV THERESE SEMER ESDI COAL nil 51,400 nil 11/10 9) MV FU XIN SHAN SRI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 11/10 10) MT NICOS TOMASOS INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 12/10 11) MV OCEAN FALICITY VIKING GR BLOCKS 9,500 nil nil 13/10 12) MV OCEAN FRIEND PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 12,000 nil nil 13/10 13) MT AS OPHELIA INTEROCEAN PHOS ACID nil 19,031 nil 15/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL