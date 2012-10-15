Oct 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GREAT HAPPY BOTHRA DAP 10/10 10/10 16/10 nil 44,006 nil n.a.
2) MV RAIN BOW JYOTHI UREA 10/10 10/10 15/10 nil 10,000 nil n.a.
3) MV THERESE SELMER COAL ESDI 11/10 11/10 16/10 nil 54,297 nil n.a.
4) MV FREE NEPTUNE GRANITE ORISSA 11/10 11/10 18/10 nil 30,000 nil n.a.
5) MT FURUHOLMEN SEAPORT EDBL OIL 14/10 14/10 17/10 nil 5,800 nil n.a.
6) MV AETOLIA GLORY COAL 13/10 13/10 18/10 nil 49,000 nil n.a.
7) MV OCEAN FACILITY GRANITE VIKING 15/10 15/10 18/10 9,500 nil nil n.a.
8) MT TITAN VISION SEAPORT EDBL OIL 15/10 15/10 15/10 nil 2,295 nil n.a.
9) MT AS OPHELIA INTEROCEAN PHOS ACID 14/10 14/10 16/10 nil 19,031 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV PRINCE HENRY SRIVALLI GR BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 09/10 ---
2) MV FU XIN SHAN SHARMILA GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 11/10 ---
3) MT AU TAURUS JAMES EDBL OIL nil 6,000 nil 11/10 ---
4) MT GAS CAT ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 12,001 nil 11/10 ---
5) MV BRIO FAITH ACT GR BLOCKS 8,500 nil nil 12/10 ---
6) MV OCEAN FRIEND PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 12,000 nil nil 13/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT NICOS TOMASOS INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 15/10
2) MV AN BAO JIANG CHANDRA GR BLOCKS 15,000 nil nil 16/10
3) MV BANOS A BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/10
4) MV WADI SUDR BENLINE DAP nil 38,497 nil 17/10
5) MT STOLT AQUA JM BAXI PHOS ACID nil 14,600 nil 17/10
6) MT GINGA TIGER GAS SHIP METHLENE nil 1,496 nil 19/10
7) MV STARVO P ESSKAY ROCK PHO nil 16,100 nil 22/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL