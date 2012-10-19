Oct 19- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT HAPPY BOTHRA DAP 10/10 10/10 19/10 nil 44,006 nil n.a. 2) MV THERESE SELMER ESDI COAL 11/10 11/10 19/10 nil 54,297 nil n.a. 3) MV FREE NEPTUNE ORISSA GR BLOCKS 11/10 11/10 19/10 30,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV AETOLIA GLORY FAITH COAL 13/10 13/10 19/10 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 5) MT FURUHOLMEN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 14/10 14/10 20/10 nil 5,800 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT AU TAURUS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 11/10 --- 2) MT GAS CAT ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 12,001 nil 11/10 --- 3) MV PRINCE HENRY SRIVALLI GR BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 09/10 --- 4) MV BRIO FAITH ACT GR BLOCKS 8,500 nil nil 12/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT STOLT AQUA JMB PHOS ACID nil 14,600 nil 20/10 2) MV WADI SUDR BENLINE DAP nil 38,497 nil 20/10 3) MV BANOS A BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/10 4) MT SUNNY DREAM DEBLINES SUL ACID nil 4,500 nil 22/10 5) MT GINGA TIGER GAS SHG METHYLENE nil 1,496 nil 20/10 6) MV AN BAO JIANG CHANDRA GR BLOCKS 15,000 nil nil 20/10 7) MV STAVROS ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 16,100 nil 22/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL