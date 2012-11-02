Nov 02- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) m.v.tasman puyvast granite 26/10 26/10 03/11 19,000 nil nil
2) m.v.hong rinivasa ball 27/10 27/10 02/11 nil 12,000 nil
3) m.v. yasa stevedo granite 30/10 30/10 06/11 30,000 nil nil
4) m.v. star j.m.baxi mop 01/11 01/11 04/11 nil 11,500 nil
5) m.t. maple seaport edible 01/11 01/11 04/11 nil 9,500 nil
6) m.t. tiger esskay edible 01/11 01/11 04/11 nil 8,300 nil
7) m.V. tanbinh j.m.baxi bentonite 01/11 01/11 04/11 nil 6,700 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aries James Oil nil 8,250 nil 30/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) m.v. anna bothra coal nil 54,000 nil 02/11
2) m.t.global j.m.baxi sulphuric nil 9,000 nil 04/11
3) m.t.tromso seaport edible oil nil 4,843 nil 04/11
4) m.t.stx j.m.baxi edible oil nil 7,000 nil 06/11
5) m.v. donau lotus marine wheat 55,000 nil nil 06/11
6) m.v.grande as shipping granite 12,500 nil nil 07/11
7) m.v. grand esskay coal nil 67,423 nil 08/11
8) m.v. lisbon puyvast granite 18,000 nil nil 08/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL