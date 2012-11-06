MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
Nov 06Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.v.anna bothra coal 02/11 02/11 07/11 nil 54,000 nil 2) m.t. au James edible 04/11 04/11 07/11 nil 8,250 nil 3) m.t. clipper seaport edible 05/11 05/11 07/11 4,200 nil nil 4) m.v. yasa stevedo granite 30/10 30/10 06/11 30,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) m.t. tromso seaport edible nil 4,843 nil 05/11 --- 2) m.v. jag glory coal 51,100 nil nil 06/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) m.t.stx j.m.baxi edible oil nil 7,000 nil 07/11 2) m.v. donau lotus marine wheat 55,000 nil nil 08/11 3) m.v.grande as shipping granite 12,500 nil nil 07/11 4) m.v. grand esskay coal nil 67,423 nil 10/11 5) m.v.oceanic viking granite 10,800 nil nil 07/11 6) m.v.chang viking granite 12,500 nil nil 08/11 7) m.v.lisbon puyvast granite 18,000 nil nil 08/11 8) m.t.gas wilhelmsen ammonia nil 13,451 nil 09/11 9) m.v.outrivaling viking granite 11,500 nil nil 10/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and