Nov 07Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.v.anna bothra coal 02/11 02/11 07/11 nil 54,000 nil 2) m.t. au James edible 04/11 04/11 07/11 nil 8,250 nil 3) m.t. clipper seaport edible 05/11 05/11 07/11 4,200 nil nil 4) m.v. jag glory coal 06/11 06/11 09/11 nil 51,100 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) m.t. tromso seaport edible nil 4,843 nil 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) m.t.stx j.m.baxi edible oil nil 7,000 nil 07/11 2) m.v. donau lotus marine wheat 55,000 nil nil 08/11 3) m.v.grande as shipping granite 12,500 nil nil 08/11 4) m.v. grand esskay coal nil 67,423 nil 10/11 5) m.v.oceanic viking granite 10,800 nil nil 07/11 6) m.v.chang viking granite 12,500 nil nil 10/11 7) m.v.lisbon puyvast granite 18,000 nil nil 11/11 8) m.t.gas wilhelmsen ammonia nil 13,451 nil 09/11 9) m.v.outrivaling viking granite 11,500 nil nil 10/11 10) m.t.genius puyvast granite 10,000 nil nil 08/11 11) m.t.pv oil james edible nil 80,000 nil 11/11 12) m.t.bow esskay phos nil 32,018 nil 13/11 13) m.t.sunny deblines base oil nil 545 nil 15/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL