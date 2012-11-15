Nov 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.v. grand as shipping granite 10/11 10/11 15/11 nil 67,423 nil 2) m.v. donau viking granite 09/11 09/11 21/11 52,639 nil nil 3) m.t. bow esskay phos. Acid 12/11 12/11 15/11 nil 32,108 nil 4) m.v. ubc bothra coal 12/11 12/11 16/11 nil 55,000 nil 5) m.v. aurora bothra mill 15/11 15/11 17/11 22,500 nil nil 6) m.v. outraivallingviking granite 15/11 15/11 18/11 11,500 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) m.t. gas wilhelmsen ammonia nil 9,450 nil 12/11 --- 2) m.v. jag glory coal nil 51,000 nil 15/11 --- 3) m.t. fend james edible nil 7,500 nil 13/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) m.v.ocean con j.m.baxi granite 4,000 nil nil 16/11 2) m.v.lisbon puyvast granite 18,000 nil nil 17/11 3) m.t.sunny deblines base oil nil 545 nil 16/11 4) m.t.golden deblines toulene nil 1,000 nil 16/11 5) m.v.valpolicella matrix feldspar 10,000 nil nil 17/11 6) m.v.an yue act granite 13,800 nil nil 17/11 7) m.v.le rong dbc granite 11,000 nil nil 18/11 8) m.t.stolt j.m.baxi sulphuric nil 7,709 nil 20/11 9) m.v. longview orissa granite 22,000 nil nil 17/11 10) m.v.ocean gem j.m.baxi granite 13,000 nil nil 19/11 11) m.v. apj esskay coal nil 52,211 nil 21/11 12) m.t.ginga gac base oil nil 2,000 nil 21/11 13) m.v. dynamic oceansai bentonite 7,000 nil nil 16/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL