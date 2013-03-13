Mar 13Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MEDI OKIN LOTUS WHEAT 03/03 03/03 11/03 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 2) MT DL ASTER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 12/03 12/03 14/03 nil 4,000 nil n.a. 3) MV NAVIOS ORI ESSKAY COAL 12/03 12/03 16/03 nil 54,602 nil n.a. 4) MV DAI QUEEN FORWRDRS BENTONITE 13/03 13/03 16/03 9,700 nil nil n.a. 5) MT STANELY PARK SEA PORT EDIBLE OIL 08/03 08/03 13/03 nil 18,000 nil n.a. 6) MV SAMJIN IMPERIAL CP COKE 09/03 09/03 16/03 20,800 nil nil n.a. 7) MV AS VALDIVA BOTHRA Coal 10/03 10/03 15/03 56,199 nil nil n.a. 8) MV YUAN HE PUYVAST GRANITE BLK 11/03 11/03 13/03 11,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GHETTY BOT INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,500 nil 12/03 --- 2) MT TIGER SPRING JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 12/03 --- 3) MT AU TARUS JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 7,400 nil 11/03 --- 4) MT PV OIL VEN JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT JAG RANI GLORYFAITH COAL nil 50,000 nil 14/03 2) MV DYNAMIC OCEAN SAI BENTONITE 6,900 nil nil 13/03 3) MT LADY FELL WILHELMSEN PHOS ACID nil 22,518 nil 20/03 4) MV POS AVENTURIN BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/03 5) MT NOLOWATI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,100 nil 14/03 6) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 48,001 nil 15/03 7) MV YAKIMA GAC SHPNG WHEAT 24,190 nil nil 15/03 8) MV LEADER PUYVAST GRANITE BLK nil 11,000 nil 15/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL