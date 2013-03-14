Mar 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV MEDI OKIN LOTUS WHEAT 03/03 03/03 11/03 nil 55,000 nil n.a.
2) MT DL ASTER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 12/03 12/03 14/03 nil 4,000 nil n.a.
3) MV NAVIOS ORI ESSKAY COAL 12/03 12/03 16/03 nil 54,602 nil n.a.
4) MV DAI QUEEN FORWRDRS BENTONITE 13/03 13/03 16/03 9,700 nil nil n.a.
5) MV SAMJIN IMPERIAL CP COKE 09/03 09/03 16/03 20,800 nil nil n.a.
6) MV AS VALDIVA BOTHRA Coal 10/03 10/03 15/03 56,199 nil nil n.a.
7) MV YUAN HE PUYVAST GRANITE BLK 11/03 11/03 13/03 11,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT GHETTY BOT INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,500 nil 13/03 ---
2) MT TIGER SPRING JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 12/03 ---
3) MT AU TARUS JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 7,400 nil 11/03 ---
4) MT PV OIL VEN JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 12/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT JAG RANI GLORYFAITH COAL nil 50,000 nil 14/03
2) MV DYNAMIC OCEAN SAI BENTONITE 6,900 nil nil 13/03
3) MT LADY FELL WILHELMSEN PHOS ACID nil 22,518 nil 20/03
4) MV POS AVENTURIN BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/03
5) MT NOLOWATI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,100 nil 14/03
6) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 48,001 nil 15/03
7) MV YAKIMA GAC SHPNG WHEAT 24,190 nil nil 15/03
8) MV LEADER PUYVAST GRANITE BLK nil 11,000 nil 15/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL