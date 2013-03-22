Mar 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 15/03 15/03 24/03 nil 48,001 nil n.a. 2) MV GREAT BLOSSOM LAXMI GB 18/03 18/03 23/03 17,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV POS AVENTURIN BOTHRA COAL 19/03 19/03 23/03 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 4) MV ANANYA NAREE IMPERIAL ALLUMINA 19/03 19/03 23/03 nil 31,500 nil n.a. 5) MV VSG GLORY SAI WOOD PULP 20/03 20/03 24/03 nil 6,179 nil n.a. JMB BENTONITE 20/03 20/03 24/03 7,900 nil nil n.a. 6) MV VINASHIP DIAM SRI MILL SCALE 21/03 21/03 22/03 7,700 nil nil n.a. 7) MV AISHA SARWAR IMPERIAL WHEAT 22/03 22/03 31/03 48,300 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAN BINH COROMANDEL FELDSPAR 6,600 nil nil 18/03 --- 2) MT SUNNY DREAM DEBLINES HEXANE nil 584 nil 20/03 --- DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,041 nil 20/03 --- DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 851 nil 20/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ORION EXPRESS ESSKAY ROCK PHOSP nil 17,400 nil 25/03 2) MV MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA COAL nil 56,000 nil 24/03 3) MT STARDUST SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,250 nil 24/03 4) MV GREBE BULKER BOTHRA COAL nil 550,000 nil 25/03 5) MV COLUMBIA BOTHRA COAL nil 55,300 nil 26/03 6) MV KAMNIK AS SHIPPING GB 13,000 nil nil 26/03 7) MV DA HUA DBC GB 5,500 nil nil 22/03 DBC GB 10,000 nil nil 22/03 8) MV MARCAROLINA PUYVAST GB 330,000 nil nil 25/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL