Mar 26Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Aisha Sarwar Imperial Wheat 22/03 22/03 10/04 48,300 nil nil 2) MV Orion ESSKAY Rock Phos 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 17,400 nil 3) MT Stardust Seaport Edi Oil 26/03 26/03 27/03 nil 4,250 nil 4) MV Mandarin Bothra Coal 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 55,826 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Kamnik AS Ship G Blocks 13,000 nil nil 25/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Grebe Bothra Coal nil 56,424 nil 26/03 2) MV Columbia Bothra Coal nil 55,353 nil 26/03 3) MV Chembulk Seaport Edi Oil nil 900 nil 26/03 4) MV Fushimi INDIOC G Blocks 10,300 nil nil 27/03 5) MT Southern ESSKAY Phos Acid nil 18,531 nil 27/03 6) MT BOW ESSKAY Phos Acid nil 11,065 nil 28/03 7) MT Artistry Seaport Edi Oil nil 3,000 nil 28/03 8) MV Marca Puvyast G Blocks 33,000 nil nil 29/03 9) MT Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 10,500 nil 30/03 10) MT Clipper Seaport Edi Oil nil 3,000 nil 29/03 11) MV DORO Bothra Coal nil 56,606 nil 29/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL