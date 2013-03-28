Mar 28Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Aisha Sarwar Imperial Wheat 22/03 22/03 30/03 48,300 nil nil 2) MV Orion ESSKAY Rock Phos 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 17,400 nil 3) MV Kamnik AS Ship G Blocks 26/03 26/03 29/03 13,000 nil nil 4) MV Mandarin Bothra Coal 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 55,826 nil 5) MV Grebe Bothra Coal 26/03 26/03 30/03 nil 56,424 nil 6) MT Southern ESSKAY Phos Acid 27/03 27/03 29/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Chembulk Seaport Edi Oil nil 9,000 nil 26/03 --- 2) MV Columbia Bothra Coal nil 55,353 nil 26/03 --- 3) MV Fushimi INDIOC G Blocks 10,300 nil nil 27/03 --- 4) MT Artistry Seaport Edi Oil nil 3,000 nil 28/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT BOW ESSKAY Phos Acid nil 11,065 nil 28/03 2) MV Marca Puvyast G Blocks 33,000 nil nil 29/03 3) MT Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 10,500 nil 30/03 4) MT Clipper Seaport Edi Oil nil 3,000 nil 29/03 5) MV DORO Bothra Coal nil 56,606 nil 29/03 6) MT Sunny O Deblines Toluene nil 1,300 nil 03/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL