India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Apr 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JAHAN BROTHERS IMPERIAL WHEAT 03/04 03/04 12/04 43,800 nil nil nil 2) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP 05/04 05/04 10/04 nil 6,350 nil nil SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 05/04 05/04 10/04 6,500 nil nil nil 3) MV IGNAZIO BOTHRA MOP 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 37,419 nil nil 4) MV BEAGLE III VIKING GB 07/04 07/04 12/04 16,300 nil nil nil 5) MV VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL 08/04 08/04 12/04 nil 55,000 nil nil 6) MV HANJIN JYOTHI MARIN EUREA 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 8,000 nil nil 7) MV POS VICTORY PUYVAST GB 08/04 08/04 16/04 31,000 nil nil nil 8) MV AN ZE JIANG DBC GB 08/04 08/04 13/04 14,000 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GENIUS STAR VIKING GB 12,700 nil nil 08/04 --- 2) MV LUNA BLUE VIKING GB 12,500 nil nil 08/04 --- 3) MV DYNAMIC SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 7,000 nil nil 08/04 --- 4) MV AS VICTORIA BOTHRA COAL nil 54,820 nil 09/04 --- 5) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT NEPTYTANK SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 8,850 nil 10/04 2) MV ETERNAL OCEAN IMPERIAL ALLUMINA nil 31,500 nil 12/04 3) MV THANH SON J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 16/04 4) MV TANIKAZE CHITTINAD COAL nil 5,500 nil 13/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India