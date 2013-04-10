Apr 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JAHAN BROTHERS IMPERIAL WHEAT 03/04 03/04 12/04 43,800 nil nil nil 2) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP 05/04 05/04 10/04 nil 6,350 nil nil SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 05/04 05/04 10/04 6,500 nil nil nil 3) MV IGNAZIO BOTHRA MOP 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 37,419 nil nil 4) MV BEAGLE III VIKING GB 07/04 07/04 12/04 16,300 nil nil nil 5) MV VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL 08/04 08/04 12/04 nil 55,000 nil nil 6) MV HANJIN JYOTHI MARIN EUREA 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 8,000 nil nil 7) MV POS VICTORY PUYVAST GB 08/04 08/04 16/04 31,000 nil nil nil 8) MV AN ZE JIANG DBC GB 08/04 08/04 13/04 14,000 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GENIUS STAR VIKING GB 12,700 nil nil 08/04 --- 2) MV LUNA BLUE VIKING GB 12,500 nil nil 08/04 --- 3) MV DYNAMIC SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 7,000 nil nil 08/04 --- 4) MV AS VICTORIA BOTHRA COAL nil 54,820 nil 09/04 --- 5) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT NEPTYTANK SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 8,850 nil 10/04 2) MV ETERNAL OCEAN IMPERIAL ALLUMINA nil 31,500 nil 12/04 3) MV THANH SON J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 16/04 4) MV TANIKAZE CHITTINAD COAL nil 5,500 nil 13/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL