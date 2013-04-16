Apr 16Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessels 12
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT NEPTYTANK SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 13/04 13/04 16/04 nil 8,850 nil nil
2) MV AS VICTORIA BOTHRA COAL 11/04 11/04 16/04 nil 54,820 nil nil
3) MV ETERNAL OCEAN IMPERIAL ALLUMINA 12/04 12/04 18/04 nil 31,500 nil nil
4) MV LUNA BLUE VIKING GB 13/04 13/04 17/04 12,500 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV GENIUS STAR VIKING GB 12,700 nil nil 08/04 ---
2) MV TANIKAZE CHITTINAD COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/04 ---
3) MT MID FIGHTER GPR COOKING OIL 3,000 nil nil 16/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV THANH SON JMB BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 20/04
2) MT CHENNAI JAYAM ORISSA GB 41,000 nil nil 17/04
3) MV VALERIE JMB COAL nil 56,000 nil 17/04
4) MT OREACH PIONEER JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 18/04
5) MV AS VICTORIA BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL