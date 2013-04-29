Apr 29Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL 19/04 19/04 30/04 nil 54,200 nil nil 2) MV PACIFIC TRUST IMPERIAL ALLUMINA 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 31,500 nil nil 3) MV LARK BOTHRA COAL 25/04 25/04 29/04 nil 53,000 nil nil 4) MV FIN FINE PUYVAST GB 27/04 27/04 01/05 25,000 nil nil nil 5) MV TC GOLD BENLINE COAL 27/04 27/04 01/05 nil 55,000 nil nil 6) MV AN QING JIANG DBC GB 27/04 27/04 01/05 14,000 nil nil nil 7) MV GREAT AS SHIPPING GB 28/04 28/04 04/05 30,000 nil nil nil 8) MV CORAL HERO SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 28/04 28/04 02/04 9,000 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT EXPRESS IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 28/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV PRARAGON JMB GB 11,200 nil nil 30/04 2) MV THANH SON JMB BENTONITE 8,500 nil nil 02/05 3) MV OCEAN GEM JMB GB 13,700 nil nil 01/05 4) MV HOA NAM SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 30/04 5) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/05 6) MV ORIENT TIDE IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 30,619 nil 01/05 7) MT THERESA DUA ACT MARINE EDIBLE OIL nil 15,200 nil 01/05 8) MV TAYDO STAR MATRIX FELDSPAR 6,250 nil nil 29/04 9) MT TURQUOISE ESSKAY BIO DIESEL 7,000 nil nil 28/04 10) MV HAN LI INDIOC GB 15,000 nil nil 29/04 11) MT PHARMONY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 01/05 12) MV MERMAID STAR COROMANDEL FELDSPAR nil 13,400 nil 04/05 13) MV THAI BINH STAR JMB BENTONITE 8,500 nil nil 04/05 14) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 6,200 nil nil 04/05 15) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 29,000 nil nil 07/05 16) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 07/05 17) MV PSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 10/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL