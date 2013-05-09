May 09Port conditions of kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ORIENT TIDE IMPERIAL CP COKE 02/05 02/05 12/05 nil 30,619 nil nil 2) MV KING CUP DBC GB 02/05 02/05 10/05 26,000 nil nil nil 3) MV ZHENG YANG VIKING GB 03/05 03/05 10/05 21,000 nil nil nil 4) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA COAL 05/05 05/05 10/05 nil 55,274 nil nil 5) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 07/05 07/05 15/05 nil 48,174 nil nil 6) MV SUPERIOR SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP 07/05 07/05 12/05 nil 7,880 nil nil SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 07/05 07/05 12/05 8,000 nil nil nil 7) MT CM MAYA JAMES EDIBLE OIL 01/05 01/05 10/05 nil 8,000 nil nil 8) MT TIGER SPRING JAMES EDIBLE OIL 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil 2,700 nil nil 9) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD GB 08/05 08/05 12/05 nil 50,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DA ZHONG DBC GB 15,500 nil nil 05/05 --- 2) MT THERESA PISCES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 08/05 --- 3) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 4,850 nil 07/05 --- SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 07/05 --- 4) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 07/05 --- 5) MT AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 9,050 nil 08/05 --- 6) MV DAGAT BLUE VIKING GB 12,500 nil nil 09/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 6,200 nil nil 10/05 2) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 29,000 nil nil 10/05 3) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 11/05 4) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 14/05 5) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 14/05 6) MV AN LONG ACT MILL SCALE 14,800 nil nil 09/05 7) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 10/05 8) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 8,400 nil nil 10/05 9) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 27,500 nil nil 11/05 10) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA nil 26,250 nil 11/05 11) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 13/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL