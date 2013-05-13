May 13Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ORIENT TIDE IMPERIAL CP COKE 02/05 02/05 13/05 nil 30,619 nil nil 2) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 07/05 07/05 16/05 nil 48,174 nil nil 3) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD GB 08/05 08/05 13/05 nil 50,000 nil nil 4) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 16/05 nil 4,850 nil nil SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 16/05 6,500 nil nil nil 5) MV DA ZHONG DBC GB 10/05 10/05 14/05 15,500 nil nil nil 6) MV AN LONG ACT MILL SCALE 10/05 10/05 13/05 14,800 nil nil nil 7) MT THERESA PISCES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 11/05 11/05 11/05 nil 5,000 nil nil 8) MV DAGAT BLUE VIKING GB 11/05 11/05 15/05 12,500 nil nil nil 9) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 12/05 12/05 15/05 6,200 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 07/05 --- 2) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 10/05 --- 3) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 8,400 nil nil 10/05 --- 4) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 29,000 nil nil 11/05 --- 5) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 11/05 --- 6) MT TANUK ATLANTIC EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 11/05 --- 7) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA nil 26,250 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 14/05 2) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 14/05 3) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 27,500 nil nil 13/05 4) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 14/05 5) MT FURUHOLMEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 14/05 6) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 15/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL