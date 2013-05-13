UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
May 13Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ORIENT TIDE IMPERIAL CP COKE 02/05 02/05 13/05 nil 30,619 nil nil 2) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 07/05 07/05 16/05 nil 48,174 nil nil 3) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD GB 08/05 08/05 13/05 nil 50,000 nil nil 4) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 16/05 nil 4,850 nil nil SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 16/05 6,500 nil nil nil 5) MV DA ZHONG DBC GB 10/05 10/05 14/05 15,500 nil nil nil 6) MV AN LONG ACT MILL SCALE 10/05 10/05 13/05 14,800 nil nil nil 7) MT THERESA PISCES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 11/05 11/05 11/05 nil 5,000 nil nil 8) MV DAGAT BLUE VIKING GB 11/05 11/05 15/05 12,500 nil nil nil 9) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 12/05 12/05 15/05 6,200 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 07/05 --- 2) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 10/05 --- 3) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 8,400 nil nil 10/05 --- 4) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 29,000 nil nil 11/05 --- 5) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 11/05 --- 6) MT TANUK ATLANTIC EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 11/05 --- 7) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA nil 26,250 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 14/05 2) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 14/05 3) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 27,500 nil nil 13/05 4) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 14/05 5) MT FURUHOLMEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 14/05 6) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 15/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)