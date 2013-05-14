May 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 07/05 07/05 16/05 nil 48,174 nil nil
2) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 15/05 nil 4,850 nil nil
SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 15/05 6,500 nil nil nil
3) MV DA ZHONG DBC GB 10/05 10/05 14/05 15,500 nil nil nil
4) MV DAGAT BLUE VIKING GB 11/05 11/05 15/05 12,500 nil nil nil
5) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 12/05 12/05 15/05 6,200 nil nil nil
6) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP 13/05 13/05 18/05 nil 30,000 nil nil
7) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 13/05 13/05 19/05 29,000 nil nil nil
8) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA 13/05 13/05 18/05 nil 26,250 nil nil
9) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL 13/05 13/05 16/05 nil 6,200 nil nil
10) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 14/05 14/05 16/05 6,000 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 8,400 nil nil 10/05 ---
2) MT TANUK ATLANTIC EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 11/05 ---
3) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 27,500 nil nil 14/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 14/05
2) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 16/05
3) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 14/05
4) MT FURUHOLMEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 16/05
5) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 15/05
6) MT BOW ARATU ESSKAY SULP ACID nil 110,000 nil 15/05
7) MV CHENNAI PERUMA CHETTINAD COAL nil 35,000 nil 15/05
8) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD COAL nil 54,000 nil 16/05
9) MV MILETUS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/05
10) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL nil 65,562 nil 18/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL