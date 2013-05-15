May 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 07/05 07/05 16/05 nil 48,174 nil nil 2) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 16/05 nil 4,850 nil nil SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 16/05 6,500 nil nil nil 3) MV DAGAT BLUE VIKING GB 11/05 11/05 15/05 12,500 nil nil nil 4) M AQUAMARINE JMB BENTONITE 12/05 12/05 15/05 6,200 nil nil nil 5) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 30,000 nil nil 6) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 13/05 13/05 19/05 29,000 nil nil nil 7) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA 13/05 13/05 18/05 nil 26,250 nil nil 8) MT CP 38 JAMES EDIBLE OIL 13/05 13/05 16/05 nil 6,200 nil nil 9) MV TAN BINH 22 JMB BENTONITE 14/05 14/05 16/05 6,000 nil nil nil 10) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL 14/05 14/05 15/05 nil 12,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 8,400 nil nil 10/05 --- 2) MT TANUK ATLANTIC EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 11/05 --- 3) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 27,500 nil nil 14/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 18/05 2) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 16/05 3) MT FURUHOLMEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 16/05 4) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 15/05 5) MT BOW ARATU ESSKAY SULPH ACID nil 110,000 nil 16/05 6) MV CHENNAI PERUMA CHETTINAD COAL nil 35,000 nil 16/05 7) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD COAL nil 54,000 nil 17/05 8) MV MILETUS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/05 9) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL nil 65,562 nil 18/05 10) MV TIM HARMONY BOTHRA MOP nil 18,000 nil 23/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL