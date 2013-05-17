May 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV APOSTOLOS JMB MOP 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 30,000 nil nil
2) MV PACIFIC FANTAS ORISSA GB 13/05 13/05 19/05 29,000 nil nil nil
3) MV WEST GATE SARMA ALLUMINA 13/05 13/05 18/05 nil 26,250 nil nil
4) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 14/05 14/05 21/05 25,000 nil nil nil
5) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 16/05 16/05 23/05 31,000 nil nil nil
6) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 16/05 16/05 19/05 8,400 nil nil nil
7) MV CHENNAI PERUMA CHETTINAD COAL 16/05 16/05 19/05 nil 37,232 nil nil
8) MT BOW ARATU ESSKAY SULP ACID 17/05 17/05 19/05 nil 11,000 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 20/05
2) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 9,600 nil nil 20/05
3) MT FURUHOLMEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 17/05
4) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD COAL nil 54,000 nil 17/05
5) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL nil 65,562 nil 18/05
6) MV TIM HARMONY BOTHRA MOP nil 18,000 nil 23/05
7) MV AN GUANG JIANG DBC GB 14,000 nil nil 18/05
8) MV EXPRESS IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 2,450 nil 19/05
9) MV TAN BINH 28 ESSKAY BALL CLAY nil 8,433 nil 19/05
10) MT GOLDEN AVENUE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 20/05
11) MV THOR WIND JMB MOP nil 27,000 nil 22/05
12) MV CHRISTOS THEO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/05
13) MV BIRCH 2 PUYVAST GB 19,000 nil nil 24/05
14) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA COLA nil 55,900 nil 26/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL