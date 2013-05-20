May 20Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BK CHAMP JMB WHEAT 14/05 14/05 21/05 25,000 nil nil nil 2) MV MARDINIK PUYVAST GB 16/05 16/05 23/05 31,000 nil nil nil 3) MV QUANG MINH SAI BENTONITE 16/05 16/05 20/05 8,400 nil nil nil 4) MV JAG RISHI CHETTINAD COAL 18/05 18/05 21/05 nil 46,000 nil nil 5) MV DAI DUONG JMB BENTONITE 19/05 19/05 21/05 9,600 nil nil nil 6) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL 19/05 19/05 24/05 nil 65,562 nil nil 7) MT DL DIAMOND SRI HEXANE 19/05 19/05 20/05 nil 570 nil nil SRI ACETONE 19/05 19/05 20/05 nil 995 nil nil 8) MV AN GUANG JIANG DBC GB 20/05 20/05 23/05 14,000 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAN BINH 28 ESSKAY BALL CLAY nil 8,433 nil 19/05 --- 2) MV EXPRESS IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 2,450 nil 19/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 5,800 nil nil 21/05 2) MV TIM HARMONY BOTHRA MOP nil 18,000 nil 23/05 3) MT GOLDEN AVENUE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 20/05 4) MV THOR WIND JMB MOP nil 27,000 nil 22/05 5) MV CHRISTOS THEO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/05 6) MV BIRCH 2 PUYVAST GB 19,000 nil nil 24/05 7) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA COLA nil 55,900 nil 26/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL