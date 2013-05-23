May 23Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL 19/05 19/05 24/05 nil 65,562 nil nil 2) MV AN GUANG JIANG DBC GRANITE 20/05 20/05 25/05 nil 14,000 nil nil 3) MV TAN BINH ESSKAY BALL CLAY 21/05 21/05 25/05 nil 8,433 nil nil 4) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 22/05 22/05 24/05 5,800 nil nil nil 5) MV THOR WIND JMB MOP 23/05 23/05 24/05 nil 27,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TIM HARMONY BOTHRA MOP nil 18,000 nil 30/05 2) MV BIRCH 2 PUYVAST GB 19,000 nil nil 23/05 3) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA COLA nil 55,900 nil 26/05 4) MV KOHINOOR IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,050 nil 31/05 5) MV GENIUS STAR PUYVAST GB 6,200 nil nil 26/05 6) MT NILUFER SULTAN INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,520 nil 23/05 7) MV DARANEE NAREE BOTHRA COAL nil 54,850 nil 26/05 8) MT PARAMONY JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,500 nil 25/05 9) MT FENG HAI 13 BABAJI CAUSTIC SODA 7,225 nil nil 25/04 10) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ATLANTIC PHOS ACID nil 9,400 nil 23/05 11) MV CHRISTOS THEO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 24/06 12) MT BOW HECTOR ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 32,397 nil 26/05 13) MV ATLANTIK PRIDE ESSKAY ROCK PHOSP nil 20,800 nil 28/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL