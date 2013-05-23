May 23Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV ULUOSY ESSKAY COAL 19/05 19/05 24/05 nil 65,562 nil nil
2) MV AN GUANG JIANG DBC GRANITE 20/05 20/05 25/05 nil 14,000 nil nil
3) MV TAN BINH ESSKAY BALL CLAY 21/05 21/05 25/05 nil 8,433 nil nil
4) MV VSG PRIDE JMB BENTONITE 22/05 22/05 24/05 5,800 nil nil nil
5) MV THOR WIND JMB MOP 23/05 23/05 24/05 nil 27,000 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV TIM HARMONY BOTHRA MOP nil 18,000 nil 30/05
2) MV BIRCH 2 PUYVAST GB 19,000 nil nil 23/05
3) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA COLA nil 55,900 nil 26/05
4) MV KOHINOOR IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,050 nil 31/05
5) MV GENIUS STAR PUYVAST GB 6,200 nil nil 26/05
6) MT NILUFER SULTAN INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,520 nil 23/05
7) MV DARANEE NAREE BOTHRA COAL nil 54,850 nil 26/05
8) MT PARAMONY JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,500 nil 25/05
9) MT FENG HAI 13 BABAJI CAUSTIC SODA 7,225 nil nil 25/04
10) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ATLANTIC PHOS ACID nil 9,400 nil 23/05
11) MV CHRISTOS THEO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 24/06
12) MT BOW HECTOR ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 32,397 nil 26/05
13) MV ATLANTIK PRIDE ESSKAY ROCK PHOSP nil 20,800 nil 28/05
