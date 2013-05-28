May 28- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.Birch 2 puyvast granite 24-05 24-05 28-05 19,000 nil nil 2) M.V.Christos theo bothra coal 24-05 24-05 29-05 nil 55,000 nil 3) M.V.Daranee naree bothra coal 26-05 26-05 30-05 nil 54,850 nil 4) M.T.Bow hector esskay phos. acid 26-05 26-05 29-05 nil 32,397 nil 5) M.T.Pharmony james mac edible oil 28-05 28-05 30-05 nil 6,500 nil 6) M.T.African bothra mop 28-05 28-05 04-06 nil 54,145 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.Vina conex j.m.baxi wheat 13,500 nil nil ----- 25-05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.T. Genmar nterocean molasses 5,300 nil nil 28-05 2) M.T.Aventicum interocean coal nil 18,005 nil 29-05 3) M.V.Free hero j.n baxi granite blocks 9,370 nil nil 29-05 4) M.V.Xin xiang viking granite blocks 20,000 nil nil 29-05 5) M.V Js bandol bothra coal nil 55,900 nil 29-05 6) M.T.Tiger spring j.m.baxi edible oil nil 3,000 nil 29-05 7) M.V. Diamond a.s.shipping granite blocks 12,500 nil nil 29-05 8) M.V.Ocean act forwarder bentonite 9,000 nil nil 29-05 9) M.V.Atlantik esskay rock phosphate Nil 20,800 nil 30-05 10) M.T. Dawn meerut orissa diesel nil 4,000 nil 30-05 11) M.V.Tim harmony bothra mop nil 18,000 nil 30-05 12) M.T.Dl aster seaport edible oil nil 6,000 nil 30-05 13) M.V. Crowned glory faith coal nil 45,381 nil 30-05 14) M.V.Kohinoor imperial alumina nil 31,050 nil 31-05 15) M.V.Thor wind laxmi ent granite blocks 37,000 nil nil 01-06 16) M.T.Stolt julu j.m.baxi phos. acid nil 18,711 nil 01/06 17) M.T. Sunny orion deblines toluene, hexane 2,500 nil nil 01/06 18) M.T.Ginga jaguar gac shipppingbase oil nil 2,000 nil 02/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL