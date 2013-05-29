May 29Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV Christos theo bothra coal 24/05 24/05 29/05 nil 55,000 nil nil
2) MV Daranee naree bothra coal 26/05 26/05 31/05 nil 54,850 nil nil
3) MT Pharmony james mac edible oil 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil 6,500 nil nil
4) MT African bothra mop 28/05 28/05 04/06 nil 54,145 nil nil
5) MT Genmar Interocean molasses 28/05 28/05 31/05 5,300 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Vina conex JMB wheat 13,500 nil nil 25/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT Aventicum interocean coal nil 18,005 nil 29/05
2) MV Free hero JMB GB 22,500 nil nil 30/05
3) MV Xin xiang viking GB 20,000 nil nil 29/05
4) MV Js bandol bothra coal nil 55,900 nil 29/05
5) MT Tiger spring JMB edible oil nil 3,000 nil 29/05
6) MV Diamond a.s.shipping GB 12,500 nil nil 29/05
7) MV Ocean act forwarde bentonite 9,000 nil nil 30/05
8) MV Atlantik esskay rock phosp nil 20,800 nil 30/05
9) MT Dawn meerut orissa diesel nil 4,000 nil 01/06
10) MV Tim harmony bothra mop nil 18,000 nil 31/05
11) MT Dl aster seaport edible oil nil 6,000 nil 31/05
12) MV Crowned glory faith coal nil 45,381 nil 30/05
13) MV Kohinoor imperial alumina nil 31,050 nil 31/05
14) MV Thor wind laxmi ent GB 37,000 nil nil 02/06
15) MT Stolt julu JMB phos. acid nil 18,711 nil 01/06
16) MT Sunny orion Deblines toluene nil 1,500 nil 01/06
Deblines hexane nil 500 nil 01/06
Deblines Escade nil 500 nil 01/06
17) MT Ginga jaguar gac shipppin gbase oil nil 2,000 nil 02/06
18) MV An yue jiang Indioc GB 14,000 nil nil 01/06
19) MV Dyanmic ocean Matrix Felds par 7,100 nil nil 04/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL