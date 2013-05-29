May 29Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Christos theo bothra coal 24/05 24/05 29/05 nil 55,000 nil nil 2) MV Daranee naree bothra coal 26/05 26/05 31/05 nil 54,850 nil nil 3) MT Pharmony james mac edible oil 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil 6,500 nil nil 4) MT African bothra mop 28/05 28/05 04/06 nil 54,145 nil nil 5) MT Genmar Interocean molasses 28/05 28/05 31/05 5,300 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Vina conex JMB wheat 13,500 nil nil 25/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Aventicum interocean coal nil 18,005 nil 29/05 2) MV Free hero JMB GB 22,500 nil nil 30/05 3) MV Xin xiang viking GB 20,000 nil nil 29/05 4) MV Js bandol bothra coal nil 55,900 nil 29/05 5) MT Tiger spring JMB edible oil nil 3,000 nil 29/05 6) MV Diamond a.s.shipping GB 12,500 nil nil 29/05 7) MV Ocean act forwarde bentonite 9,000 nil nil 30/05 8) MV Atlantik esskay rock phosp nil 20,800 nil 30/05 9) MT Dawn meerut orissa diesel nil 4,000 nil 01/06 10) MV Tim harmony bothra mop nil 18,000 nil 31/05 11) MT Dl aster seaport edible oil nil 6,000 nil 31/05 12) MV Crowned glory faith coal nil 45,381 nil 30/05 13) MV Kohinoor imperial alumina nil 31,050 nil 31/05 14) MV Thor wind laxmi ent GB 37,000 nil nil 02/06 15) MT Stolt julu JMB phos. acid nil 18,711 nil 01/06 16) MT Sunny orion Deblines toluene nil 1,500 nil 01/06 Deblines hexane nil 500 nil 01/06 Deblines Escade nil 500 nil 01/06 17) MT Ginga jaguar gac shipppin gbase oil nil 2,000 nil 02/06 18) MV An yue jiang Indioc GB 14,000 nil nil 01/06 19) MV Dyanmic ocean Matrix Felds par 7,100 nil nil 04/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL