Jun 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JS BANDOL BOTHRA COAL 30/05 30/05 05/06 nil 55,900 nil nil 2) MV FREE HERO JMB GB 01/06 01/06 07/06 22,500 nil nil nil 3) MV AN YUR JIANG INDIOC GB ----- 03/06 07/06 14,000 nil nil nil 4) MV CROWNED EAGLE GLORY FAITH COAL 03/06 03/06 05/06 nil 45,381 nil nil 5) MV VINA CONEX LI JMB WHEAT 04/06 04/06 07/06 13,500 nil nil nil 6) MV CMB CATRINE PUYVAST GB 04/06 04/06 11/06 31,000 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) MV THOR WIND LAXMI GB 37,000 nil nil 03/06 --- 3) MV STAR CAPELLA BOTHRA MOP nil 15,000 nil 03/06 --- 4) MV RAIN BOW ANGEL INDIOC GB 11,700 nil nil 04/06 --- 5) MT STX INFINITY Atlantic CAUSTIC SODA nil 7,000 nil 04/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DYNAMIC OCEAN 3MATRIX FELDSPAR 7,100 nil nil 05/06 2) MT PACIFIC OASIS Atlantic CONDENSATE 38,600 nil nil 05/06 3) MV PERTH 1 BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 05/06 4) MV OCEAN HAWK IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 06/06 5) MV ALL CARGO LAXMIACT BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 06/06 6) MT STX FORT JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 07/06 7) MV SEA LADY JMB MOP nil 13,000 nil 07/06 8) MV JAG RAHUL CHETTINAD COAL nil 48,500 nil 07/06 9) MV THANH SON COROMANDEL BALL CLAY nil 6,607 nil 07/06 10) MV FU WEN SHUN DBC GB 15,500 nil nil 08/06 11) MT GAZ CAT Atlantic AMMONIA nil 8,101 nil 08/06 12) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,500 nil 08/06 DEBLINES HEXANE nil 500 nil 08/06 DEBLINES ESCAID nil 500 nil 08/06 13) MV ORIOLE BENLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 09/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL