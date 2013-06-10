Jun 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PERTH 1 BOTHRA COAL 07/06 07/06 13/06 nil 55,000 nil nil 2) MV CMB CATRINE PUYVAST GB 04/06 04/06 10/06 31,000 nil nil nil 3) MV THOR WIND LAXMI GB 05/06 05/06 10/06 37,000 nil nil nil 4) MV SEA LADY JMB MOP 08/06 08/06 11/06 nil 13,000 nil nil 5) MV RAIN BOW ANGEL INDIOC GB 08/06 08/06 11/06 11,700 nil nil nil 6) MV BARANEE NAREE BOTHRA COAL 08/06 08/06 10/06 nil 20,661 nil nil 7) MV JAG RAHUL CHETTINAD COAL 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 48,500 nil nil COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 6,607 nil nil 8) MV THANH SON COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 09/06 09/06 15/06 6,500 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) MT GEM OF DAHEJ Atlantic PHOS ACID nil 9,130 nil 08/05 --- 3) MV OCEAN HAWK IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 06/06 --- 4) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES ESCAID nil 500 nil 08/06 --- DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,500 nil 08/06 --- DEBLINES HEXANE nil 500 nil 08/06 --- 5) MT STX INFINITY Atlantic CAUSTIC SODA nil 7,000 nil 04/06 --- 6) MT GAS CAT Atlantic AMMONIA nil 10,058 nil 09/06 --- 7) MV ORIOLE BENLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 09/06 --- 8) MV BEAGLE VIKING GB 16,200 nil nil 10/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEORGIANA ESDI COAL nil 51,803 nil 14/06 2) MT THERESA ORION SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 12,000 nil 12/06 3) MV GREEN OCEAN SRI UREA nil 29,938 nil 11/06 4) MT HIGH SATURN INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 12,200 nil 11/06 5) MV FU WEN SHUN DBC GB 15,500 nil nil 11/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL