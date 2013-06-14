Jun 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ORIOLE BENLINE COAL 10/06 10/06 16/06 nil 55,000 nil nil 2) MV BEAGLE VIKING GB ----- 11/06 14/06 16,200 nil nil nil 3) MV OCEAN HAWK IMPERIAL ALUMINA 11/06 11/06 18/06 nil 31,500 nil nil 4) MV GREEN OCEAN SRI UREA 12/06 12/06 18/06 nil 29,938 nil nil 5) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES ESCAID 14/06 14/06 14/06 nil 500 nil nil DEBLINES TOLUENE 14/06 14/06 14/06 nil 1,500 nil nil DEBLINES HEXANE 14/06 14/06 14/06 nil 500 nil nil 9) MV THANH SON COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 09/06 09/06 16/06 nil 6,607 nil nil SAI BENTONITE 09/06 09/06 16/06 6,500 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) MV ADVANCE PESCA VIKING GB 10,500 nil nil 13/06 --- 3) MT HIGH SATURN INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 12,200 nil 11/06 --- 4) MV HAN DE INDIOC GB 4,440 nil nil 12/06 --- 5) MT THERESA ORION SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 12,000 nil 13/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV PEACE SKY SRI LIME STONE nil 4,500 nil 18/06 2) MV GEORGIANA ESDI COAL nil 51,803 nil 14/06 3) MV ALAM MUTIARA GLORY FAITH COAL nil 57,400 nil 16/06 4) MV GREAT MARY PUYVAST GB 24,000 nil nil 18/06 5) MV GRAND PIONEER BOTHRA MOP nil 27,449 nil 22/06 6) MV FU WEN SHUN DBC GB 15,500 nil nil 15/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL